'Raja Vikramarka': Kartikeya Gummakonda Starrer To Hit Theatres On November 12

Kartikeya Gummakonda's upcoming spy action-thriller Raja Vikramarka finally has a release date. The actor took to his social media handles today to announce that the film will witness a theatrical release on November 12. Calling it one of the "most special roles" in his career, Kartikeya also shared an intense poster, wherein he can be seen holding a revolver with a target pained all over his face.

Helmed by debutant Sri Saripalli, the film follows the journey of the eponymous character, who is a newly recruited NIA agent. Apart from Kartikeya, the film also stars Tanya Ravichandran in the female lead as well as Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, Sudhakar Komakula, Surya, Gemini Suresh, and Jabardhasth Naveen in other prominent roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 20, Kartikeya Gummakonda shared the film's poster showcasing him in a heavily bearded look as he embroils himself in his agent duties. For the caption, he wrote," Super excited & extremely thrilled to announce that our #RajaVikramarka is releasing in theatres on Nov 12th. One of the most special roles in my career. Need all your blessings and support". Take a look.

The first look poster of Raja Vikramarka was unveiled by the makers in June this year, with Kartikeya adding," "And here it is. Vikramarka “RAJA VIKRAMARKA” Super Happy and Proud to name my Film after Boss Movie Title!!! Abhimananiki minchina Arahatha emundi??? (What qualifies beyond admiration?)”.

The film is being bankrolled by Rama Reddy, while PC Mouli and Prashanth R Vihari are in charge of the cinematography and music respectively. Jesvin Prabu is the editor of the film.

On the other hand, the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga actor will mark his Tamil debut with Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai. The action thriller, which has been written and directed by H. Vinoth, also stars Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and Sumitra in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects Ltd. Originally slated for a Diwali 2021 release, the movie will now make its big-screen outing on Pongal 2022.

