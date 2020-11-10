Rajasekhar Recovers From COVID-19, Video From Hospital Goes Viral 

Tollywood actor Rajasekhar has recently released from the Citi Neuro Hospital in Hyderabad after recovering from the COVID-19 infection. The veteran star, along with his family members, had earlier tested positive for the same. However, a video of Rajasekhar has been making rounds on the internet in which he is seen with the hospital staff, implying that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus. Here is everything that you need to know about the video on Rajasekhar's health update:

Rajasekhar recovers from COVID-19, video from the hospital goes viral

The video features Rajasekhar with his family alongside the hospital staff giving a thumbs up, after his recovery from the novel coronavirus. Later on, it shows the actor’s wife Jeevitha expressing gratitude to the Citi Neuro Hospital for their services and facilities speaking to the media. She also thanks fans and followers of their star for their wishes for his speedy recovery. Watch hos viral video below:

According to a report by The News Minute, earlier there were speculations about Rajasekhar’s health to be critical. It happened after the actor’s daughter Shivathmika shared a Twitter post about his struggle with COVID-19. She penned, “Dear all, nanna’s (father) fight with COVID-19 has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you to pray for his speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger”. However, later on, she clarified that her dad was ‘slowly yet surely recovering’ and thanked well-wishers for their support. Check out her tweets on the micro-blogging platform below:

Dad is slowly but surely recovering!

Thank you all for your consistent prayers and well wishes💜

We love you all😊 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) November 9, 2020

Dear All.

Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!

With your love, he'll come out stronger💖🙏 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

Rajasekhar's work front

Actor Rajasekhar was reportedly getting ready to return to the shoot for his upcoming projects before developing symptoms for COVID-19. Various members of the film industry had contracted the disease and recovered from it soon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajasekhar had last worked in the crime thriller Kalki, which released in the theatres. It featured the actor donning the role of a police officer in the backdrop of the 1980s.

