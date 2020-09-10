Asim Riaz Flaunts His Perfectly Sculpted Body And Fans Can't Keep Calm; See Pic

Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram to post a picture of his perfectly sculpted body. As seen in the picture Asim Riaz is flaunting his ripped body. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up posted a three-series, post-work-out picture. In the first and last picture, Asim Riaz posted a mirror selfie of himself, showing off his abs. The second picture shows part of his feet and leg muscles. Check out Asim Riaz's photos below.

Asim Riaz's Instagram post

The recent picture of Asim received around three thousand plus comments and reactions. His fans went gaga over his perfectly sculpted body and couldn’t hold back from commenting on it. One of the fans commented, “it's all about hard work & dedication”. Many fans also appreciated his efforts to build a well-maintained body and commented, “Your dedication and hard work!!! Is admiring!!!” “ those muscles are getting bigger and better day by day”. Take a look at fans of Asim Riaz’s comments and reactions on his well-chiselled body.

This is not the first time that Asim has flaunted his perfectly sculpted body on social media. Asim recently posted a post-workout video of himself showing off his 6-pack abs. The caption of the video reads, “No days off”. This shows that Asim Riaz is quite consistent with his workout routine. Fans were in awe of the video and bombarded his posts with comments and reactions. Asim Riaz has a fan following of about four million followers. Take a look at Asim’s video.

On the work front

Ever since Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has gained immense popularity. He was recently seen in the song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam by T-Series. Asim was accompanied by his lady love Himanshi Khurana. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam was composed by Amaal Malik and sung by Arijit Singh . This is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s third collaboration.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also featured in the music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. Kalla Sohna Nai was composed by Rajat Nagpal and sung by Neha Kakkar. Another music video that featured the duo was called Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The music was composed by Rajat Nagpal and sung by Preetinder.

