Rajinikanth And Sripriya Movies Together That Were Super Hit At The Box-office; See List

Rajinikanth is one of the most popular actors and politicians in India, who is primarily known for his works in Tamil cinema. The most prolific actors in South Indian cinema enjoys massive stardom and is also known to be worshipped by a huge fan base.

Rajinikanth has starred in several hit movies like Iruttu, Sethum Aayiram Pon, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Gypsy, Raatchasan and many more. Rajinikanth, who starred in Bollywood movies alongside top actors has worked with the Tamil actor Sripriya in a various number of movies. So, let’s have a list of their best movies together.

Rajinikanth and Sripriya’s movies together

Thai Meethu Sathiyam

Thai Meethu Sathiyam was a movie released in the year 1978. It was a Tamil-language film. Thai Meethu Sathiyam is directed by R. Thyagarajan and produced by Chinnappa Thevar. The movie starred Rajinikanth and Sripriya in the lead roles. The film became a commercial success which focused on how a shepherd vows to take revenge from the murders of his parents.

Annai Oru Aalayam

Annai Oru Aalayam was the remake of a movie titled Amma Evarikaina Amma in Telugu. It was released in the year 1979. Annai Oro Aalayam was a Tamil adventure film’s directed by R. Thyagarajan. The film stars Rajinikanth and Sripriya in the lead roles. Rajinikanth played the role of an animal hunter who aids a baby elephant to reach its mother. Annai Oro Aalayam was a commercial success and included hit music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Thanikattu Raja

Thanikattu Raja released in the year 1982. It was a Tamil language film written and directed by V. C. Guhanathan. The film starred Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Sripriya in the lead roles along with Jaishankar, Vijayakumar, Sathyakala and Y. Gee. Mahendra in supporting roles of the film. Thanikattu Raja was a hit at the box office. The great music composer Ilaiyaraaja gave music to the film.

