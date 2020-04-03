Rajinikanth Movies From 'Padayappa' To 'Annamalai' To Keep Yourself Entertained

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is one of the most prolific actors in South Indian cinema. The actor enjoys massive stardom and is also known to be worshipped by fans. Rajinikanth has starred in several numbers of film and is mainly known for Iruttu, Sethum Aayiram Pon, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Gypsy, Raatchasan and many more.

Rajinikanth has also starred in several Bollywood movies alongside top actors of Bollywood. Having starred in over several films, here’s taking a look at few films of the actor that will comfort you at this time of lockdown. Take a look.

Annamalai

The film Annamalai is directed by Suresh Krissna. The plot revolves around two friends, one who is a milkman and the other who is the son of a rich businessman. However, the rich son’s father does not approve of their friendship and that creates hatred between them.

Arunachalam

The film Arunachalam is helmed by Sundar C. The plot revolves around an orphan who gets to know that he is the son of a late billionaire. And to get the succession deed, the orphan needs to spend around thirty crores a month, under the condition that he cannot donate nor gift anybody.

Enthiran

The film Enthiran is helmed by S. Shankar. The plot revolves around a Dr who goes on to create a robot with human emotions. The problem arises when the robot falls in love with the doctor’s fiancé.

Padayappa

The film Padayappa is directed by K. S. Ravikumar. The plot revolves around a man and his family who is humiliated by his uncle and is forced to leave the house. The man somehow manages to make a living for himself and his family but the feud between the man and the uncle continues to grow.

Baasha

The film Baasha is helmed by Suresh Krissna. The plot revolves around a rickshaw driver who tries to avoid violence due to his past self. One day his brother who is a cop gets into trouble with some gangsters, to which his brother who is a rickshaw driver has no option but to become the bad guy.

Muthu

The film Muthu is helmed by K. S. Ravikumar. The plot revolves around a servant and the landlord falling in love with the same girl which leads to the removal of the servant. A few months later, their lives take a drastic turn and all hidden secrets begin to unravel.

Sivaji

The film Sivaji is directed by S. Shankar. The plot revolves around a software engineer who travels to India to help the in country’s development. As he begins his journey a few corrupt officers try to stop him in doing so.

