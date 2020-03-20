Superstar Rajinikanth Opens Up About How He Stays Down To Earth

Indian superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most popular personalities in India. No other film star enjoys as large a fan following in India as Rajinikanth. The superstar has given many successful films over the years to his fans, be it in Hindi or South Indian languages. Despite his larger-than-life fame and success, the actor is a very humble person. Recently, he opened up about how he keeps himself grounded.

He will be seen in an adventurous television show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls in a few days. Many big names from all walks of life have visited the show. PM of India Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama has also been a part of the show that airs on Discovery channel. Talking with the show’s host, Bear Grylls opened up about how he keeps himself grounded.

He said that once he is done acting he forgets the character and he forgets Rajinikanth. He then goes back to being Shivaji Rao. He is known across the world by everyone as Rajinikanth but his real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He also said that acting in films and Rajinikanth is just work-life for him and when someone reminds him that he is Rajinikanth then he responds to it surprisingly that he is Rajinikanth.

The 69-year-old superstar will be making his television debut with Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The show will see the adventurous side of the actor. He will be seen doing a lot of thrilling tasks by himself with the guidance of the show’s experienced host Bear Grylls. The episode has been shot inside Bandipur National Park of Karnataka. Talking about the show, Rajinikanth said that it is a miracle as he never thought that he would do a show like this in his entire life.

