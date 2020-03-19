Netizens Praise Rajinikanth For Lauding Tamil Nadu Govt Over COVID-19 Efforts

Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday praised the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu state government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Southern superstar also appealed people to help the government in fighting the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to his official Twitter handle Rajinikanth said, "The measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu are very commendable. We should join with the government and work together for the prevention of this deadly virus."

Adding further, he requested the government to provide subsidies to the people whose lives have been affected. "In this situation, my humble request to the government is to provide subsidies to the people whose lives have been affected. I will be grateful," the tweet added. He also requested the state government to consider providing compensation/relief fund to daily wage labourers and people who might be most affected by this pandemic

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 4th death, PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Netizens react

After the veteran actor applauded the efforts undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government, netizens took no time to react to the superstar's praise and also asked him (Rajinikanth) to take care of his health. Here are some of the reactions:

Thalaivaaaa 🙏🤘 — 🤘Rajini Fans Teamᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ🤘 (@RajiniFansTeam1) March 19, 2020

Thalaivaaa You Also Take Care ❤️ — காளி (@ThalaivarRMM) March 19, 2020

Thank you Thalaivaa. Please take care of your health Thalaivaa. — Arun-RajniFan (@jarun_1980) March 19, 2020

READ | Tamil Nadu: Student with travel history to Ireland tests positive for coronavirus

TN reports 3 positive Coronavirus cases

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu reported its third positive Coronavirus case. According to the Health Ministry sources, a 21-year-old student from Dublin, Ireland, had tested positive for Coronavirus. The student has been kept under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital's isolation ward. With the latest case of the virus being reported, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus has increased to 189.

READ | Coronavirus: Health Ministry confirms 'no community transfer'; adds travel restrictions

READ | HUGE: Centre bars International flights from landing in fresh anti-Coronavirus measure

(With inputs from ANI)