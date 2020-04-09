Throwback: Rajinikanth's Reply To A Fan's Comment On His Bald Head In True Thalaiva Style

It has been about 10 years since director Shankar's Enthiran hit the silver screen. The film starred Rajinikanth and Aishwariya Rai in pivotal roles. As per reports, the film managed to break the box office records and also is considered as one of the most prolific movies in Tamil cinema.

Back in the day, Rajinikanth had spoken about a hilarious episode during the making of the film. Rajinikanth rhad narrated the tale during the film's music launch. The film Enthiran marked the first collaboration of two of the top-notch actors in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And while fans and movie buffs were all excited and happy about the collaboration, Rajinikanth's neighbour in Bengaluru did not seem quite impressed with the cast of the film.

Narrating the hilarious incident that had happened, the actor went on to thank his co-star Aishwariya Rai for agreeing on playing the part opposite him. He went on to reveal that when he went to Bengaluru to his brother's place, there was a tenant named Nandu Lal who was residing in the neighbouring house. And when Nandu got to know that Rajinikanth had come, he visited him.

Rajinikanth revealed that when Nandu visited him his first question was, "What Rajini, what happened to your hair?"

Rajinikanth replied saying, "Leave it, it is gone."

Nandu then asked him if he was enjoying his retired life.

Rajinikanth replied saying that he is currently working in a film.

The tenant asked him which one.

Rajinikanth, he is working in the film Robot (Enthiran), and also told him that Aishwarya Rai is the heroine of the film.

Tenant: Aishwarya Rai? She’s a beautiful actress and what about the hero?

Rajinikanth said he is the hero

Tenant: Are you the hero?

He revealed that after listening to the information, the tenant stood silent for about 10 minutes without uttering a word and only kept staring at him. The actor then revealed that the tenant left, but could still hear him talking to the other neighbours and said "What happened to Aishwarya Rai and her husband? Why would Aishwariya play the lead opposite Rajinikanth?" The audiences were in splits after listening to Rajinikanth’s story.

