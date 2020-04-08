Rajinikanth Shares Interesting Facts As He Opens Up About His Filmy Journey

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors in Tollywood and Bollywood. Rajinikanth set foot in the industry in the year 1975 with the film Apoorva Raganangal and since then, there was no looking back for him. Rajinikanth recently gave an interview where he spoke about his journey in the movie industry and also revealed a few interesting facts about him, check it out.

In an interview with a news channel, Rajinikanth went on to share his journey on how he has risen to fame. The actor revealed that he has had humble beginnings in films and faced a fair share of troubles. He also said that whatever he is today is all because of his parents, God's blessings and the film fraternity, directors and his fans who have always supported him from the very start.

Talking about his first film, Rajinikanth said that he played a small role in Apoorva Raganangal. And while he was signing for the film, director K Balachander, told him that this movie is only a trial. He then went on to star in Moondru Moodichu which was a proper introduction for him as an actor. He then revealed that producer Kalaignanam offered him a proposal to play the hero which he never thought he would ever become. He then said that from that day on, by God's grace, there was no looking back.

Rajinikanth also revealed that he is a person who values friendship more than anything. He went on to talk about his close friends where he said that they are his real fortune. He also said that even today, he shares the same bond with them and nothing has changed. Rajinikanth also revealed that he is a spiritual person and it is quite evident in his speeches. He said that he is a strong believer and most of the time he travels to the Himalayas to recharge himself.

The actor also spoke about his inspiration, he stated that one should be busy at all times as that when it keeps one going. He also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is his biggest inspiration. Rajinikanth went on to say that they both share a good bond and are always in touch. The two are also seen sharing good banter when they are spotted at gatherings.

