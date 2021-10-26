Rajinikanth Launches Daughter Soundarya's Voice-based Social Media App 'Hoote'; See Post

Legendary actor Rajinikanth recently launched a brand new voice-based social media application 'Hoote,' founded by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and businessman Sunny Pokala. The Hoote app is the first Indian voice-based social networking app that will be made available in 15 native languages along with 190 international languages. The mega star took to his Twitter handle to his daughter's app.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth launched Soundarya and Pokala's co-founded social networking app Hoote. He shared a photo of himself looking at a mobile screen featuring Hoote. Rajinikanth also added a link to his Hoote profile. He wrote, "Hoote - Voice-based social media platform, from India for the world."

Hoote - Voice based social media platform, from India 🇮🇳 for the world 🌍🙏 https://t.co/Fuout7w2Tr — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2021

The Megastar was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at National Awards 2021 event on October 25, for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor dedicated his award to his mentor K Balachander, elder brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad and bus driver Raj Bahadur. Taking to the new voice-based platform, the actor shared his first post. Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "I dedicate my award to…"

Soundarya Rajinikanth on co-founding Hoote

At the launch event of Hoote, Soundarya revealed the idea of the application came from her father. She saw how a voice message made the difference to the exact message at that he wanted to communicate via text. On the launch event, Soundarya Rajinikanth talked about where she got the idea of developing such an app. She also mentioned her father was the real inspiration behind making this platform.

"I work very closely with my father and we were whatsapping each other a particular statement and suddenly I received the voice note, that was the moment Hoote was born in my mind, as I thought the power of voice should be shared and we wanted to create a social media platform that focuses on voice," she said.

When asked about the existing voice-based social media platforms like Clubhouse and Spaces, Soundarya revealed Hoote will enable people to interact in their native language. She said, "People can express their thoughts and feelings in any language at any time from anywhere. The attention span of people is really coming down and this will be a quick way that they can share whatever they want on the platform."

Image: Instagram/@soundaryarajinikant