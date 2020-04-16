Rajinikanth Played The Role Of A Cop After 25 Yrs In 'Darbar' & Other Facts About The Film

Darbar is a recently released action film which stars superstar Rajinikanth. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film revolves around Aaditya, who is the commissioner of Mumbai Police. He sets out on a mission to apprehend a drug peddler but instead ends up uncovering a conspiracy linked to an international drug lord. Did you know that Rajinikanth played a cop in this film after over 25 years? Yes, check out the interesting details and trivia from the movie Darbar.

Aditya Arunasalam is the name of the protagonist in the film and it was the combination of the name Aditya and Arunasalam, which are the names of director A R Murugadoss and his son.

Superstar Rajinikanth played the role of a cop after 27 years of his career. He previously portrayed a cop role in the movie Pandiyan which was released in the year 1992.

For the first time since the 1999 movie Padayappa, Rajinikanth went shirtless onscreen in a workout sequence in the film. Only his back is displayed onscreen. Stunt master Peter Hein revealed in a 2011 health magazine that his physique is still iconic and is the same as it was before.

Since he was playing the role of a cop after more than 25 years, he was working out to achieve a lean body during the production of the film.

Suniel Shetty made a comeback as an antagonist after a long time. He last played a villain in Main Hoon Na in 2004, which stars SRK. Shetty played the role of a villain for the first time in a Rajnikanth film.

As with almost every film of his since Kochadaiiyaan, Rajinikanth lends his dialogue sound bytes in at least one of the songs. In this film, his voice can be heard in the songs Chumma Kizhi, Dumm Dumm, and Thani Vazhi.

