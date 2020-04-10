From His Zest To Hope; Rajinikanth's Best Moments From ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

On March 23, 2020, Rajinikanth's episode with Bear Grylls was shared online which took the Internet by storm. After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth has collaborated with Bear Grylls to experience survival in the jungle. Here's a look at Rajinikanth's best moments from Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Rajinikanth's best moments from Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

1. Rajinikanth at his enthusiastic best

British adventurer Bear Grylls takes Rajinikanth on to ride to exploring the uninhabited and also lets him face dangers with him in the show. Even though it is a new experience for Rajinikanth, Grylls calls him 'relentlessly positive.' The Darbar star looks at this enthusiastic best while he explores the wildlife. Rajinikanth is seen following him through every step in the journey.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma back at it again, quips Rajinikanth why he's not destroying Coronavirus

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

2. Rajinikanth shares the importance of rainwater harvesting

Also Read | Rajinikanth receives wishes from 3 leading actors on 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

In the episode, Rajinikanth throws light on dried river beds, and how the rivers of India are going rack and ruin with every passing year. The best part is when he highlights it as a major crisis across the country and says, “He who rules the water, rules the world." He shares that the river bodies in India should remain pure forever. And not to miss how he wears his sunglasses in his signature style in the episode.

Can’t wait to see #ThalaivaOnDiscovery? Hold on to your seats, the superstar special is finally here!

Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls and Superstar @Rajinikanth, tonight at 8 PM. Exclusively on Discovery.

Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp pic.twitter.com/kERXzKKxDp — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) March 23, 2020

3. Akshay Kumar, R Madhvan, Kamal Hassan's special messages

In the- Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode, the three actors make a guest appearance and pour wishes for Rajinikanth. The Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar shares an overwhelming message and also calls the later an 'inspiration'. On the other hand, the other two actors also have a heart-warming message for the Petta star.

4. Rajinikanth has hope

At the end of the episode, the Thalaivar of South industry shares that India should not only be culturally rich but has to economically rich too. Highlighting four major religions prevailing in the country- Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Buddhism, he says he is proud to be an Indian. He also asks Bear Grylls about PM Modi, to which the latter says he loves Narendra Modi's sense of humour.

Also Read | Rajinikanth to star in ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, fans await 'power-packed episode'

Also Read | Rajinikanth on 'Man vs Wild': Bear Grylls & 'superhero' meet tiger in nail-biting promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.