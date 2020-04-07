Soundarya Rajinikanth's Adorable Pictures With Father Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is a graphic designer who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. The founder and owner of Ocher Picture Productions, Soundarya’s directorial debut was Sultan: The Warrior. The film was a 3D animated film which featured her father Rajinikanth in the lead role. Soundarya married Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and had a son in 2015. But in 2016, the couple filed for a mutual divorce. Later in 2019, she married Vishagan Vanangamudi who is a well-known actor and businessman. Like many other actors, Soundarya also shares a strong bond with her father. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo.

Soundarya Rajinikanth's photos with her father

1. Pongal celebration with family

2. A series of pictures on Rajinikanth's birthday

3. For her, every day is Father's Day

4. At the wedding of Akash Ambani

5. Soundarya's new profile picture on Twitter

6. Adorable birthday post for Rajinikanth

Happy birthday my life ❤️❤️❤️ my father... My everything!! pic.twitter.com/OioBIFzcVe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 11, 2019

7. Candid and blissful image of father-daughter

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

8. Colourful Holi celebration with family

