Soundarya Rajinikanth's Adorable Pictures With Father Rajinikanth

Regional Indian Cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth is the youngest daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. Continue reading to see some adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Soundarya Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is a graphic designer who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. The founder and owner of Ocher Picture Productions, Soundarya’s directorial debut was Sultan: The Warrior. The film was a 3D animated film which featured her father Rajinikanth in the lead role. Soundarya married Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and had a son in 2015. But in 2016, the couple filed for a mutual divorce. Later in 2019, she married Vishagan Vanangamudi who is a well-known actor and businessman. Like many other actors, Soundarya also shares a strong bond with her father. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo.

ALSO READ: Soundarya Rajnikanth Shares An Epic 'Secret' From 'Into The Wild' Episode

Soundarya Rajinikanth's photos with her father

1. Pongal celebration with family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

2. A series of pictures on Rajinikanth's birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

3. For her, every day is Father's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

4. At the wedding of Akash Ambani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on

ALSO READ: 'Darbar' Creates Rajinikanth Frenzy With Prayers & Celebrations; Soundarya Joins In

5. Soundarya's new profile picture on Twitter

6. Adorable birthday post for Rajinikanth

7. Candid and blissful image of father-daughter

8. Colourful Holi celebration with family

 ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Mega-budget Darbar All Set To Hit 7,000 Screens Worldwide, Pre-dawn In Some

ALSO READ: On Rajinikanth's Birthday, Daughters Aishwaryaa & Soundarya Make A Promise To Their 'appa'

 

 

First Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

