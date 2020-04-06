Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, And Other Kollywood Celebs Who Followed #9PM9Mins Initiative

On Sunday, Rajinikanth along with his wife lit candles at 9:00 PM. Following Rajinikanth's footsteps his Darbar co-star Nayanthara too lit candles on the terrace of her apartment. Meanwhile, other actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Arun Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Manjima Mohan too posted pictures of themselves showing solidarity to PM Modi's initiative.

Prime Minister Modi on April 3 through his Twitter handle, urged all the citizens to switch off the power on Sunday that is April 5. He also asked everyone to light diyas or candle at 9:00 PM, for nine minutes to express gratitude towards the medical professionals who are tirelessly working to fight the coronavirus. Extending their support to PM Modi's initiative, actors like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan, and others, expressed their solidarity.

Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and other Kollywood actors support PM Modi's initiative

