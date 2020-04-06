The Debate
Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, And Other Kollywood Celebs Who Followed #9PM9Mins Initiative

Regional Indian Cinema

Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan, & other Kollywood actors lit candles and diyas outside their house to extended their support to PM Modi's initiative.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajinikanth

On Sunday, Rajinikanth along with his wife lit candles at 9:00 PM. Following Rajinikanth's footsteps his Darbar co-star Nayanthara too lit candles on the terrace of her apartment. Meanwhile, other actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Arun Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Manjima Mohan too posted pictures of themselves showing solidarity to PM Modi's initiative. 

Rajinikanth's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode Creates History In The Genre

Prime Minister Modi on April 3 through his Twitter handle, urged all the citizens to switch off the power on Sunday that is April 5. He also asked everyone to light diyas or candle at 9:00 PM, for nine minutes to express gratitude towards the medical professionals who are tirelessly working to fight the coronavirus. Extending their support to PM Modi's initiative, actors like Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan, and others, expressed their solidarity. 

Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and other Kollywood actors support PM Modi's initiative 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

With NJ Saranavan's 'Mookuthi Amman' In The Pipeline, Here Is Nayanthara's Net Worth

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh To FEFSI Workers Hit Hard By Coronavirus Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1) on

Nayanthara's Relatable TikTok Fail Is Just The Dose Of Humour You Need Today

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by manjima mohan (@manjimamohan) on

Dulquer Salmaan To Collaborate On A Tollywood Film Again With Director Hanu Raghavapudi?

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
