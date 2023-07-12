Rajinikanth Is 'pure Magic' As He Wraps Up His Portions In Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth has wrapped up his portions in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The director posed with her father and other crew members on set as they marked the completion of filming.

Lal Salaam is Aishwarya's first feature film since 2015.

Aishwarya is directing Rajinikanth for the first time in the upcoming film.

Some of the portions with Rajinikanth were also filmed in Mumbai, earlier this year.

Rajinikanth wraps up Laal Salaam shoot

On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a photo from the set of Lal Salaam announcing that Rajinikanth's portions in the film have been shot. In it, the 3 director posed with the cast and crew. Rajinikanth, who plays the role of Moideen Bhai, appeared in character. He wore a white kurta pyjama and skull cap. He began filming for his portions earlier in May. The unit smiled for the cameras as the shoot schedule wrapped up.

(Aishwarya Rajinikanth is the director of Lal Salaam, which features Rajinikanth in a cameo role | Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

In the caption to her post, Aishwarya wrote, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap🎬 for THE SUPERSTAR (sic)."

Meet Laal Salaam cast

Written by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Ace composer AR Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film.

(Rajinikanth plays Moideen bhai in Lal Salaam, set for 2023 release | Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Lal Salaam is presented by Subaskaran. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023. Rajinikanth, who plays a cameo role in it, will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, set for August 10 release.