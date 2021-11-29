Last Updated:

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Trends At No. 1 On Netflix In India After Theatrical Success

The Tamil version of Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' is topping Netflix's trending content list in India. The film was released on the OTT platform on Nov. 25.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Rajinikanth

Image: @box_officeindian/Twitter


After a successful theatrical run, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is topping Netflix's trending charts in India. The family entertainer, which was initially released in Tamil and Telugu, arrived on the OTT platform Netflix on November 25, three weeks after its initial release. Viewers can now watch Annaatthe on Netflix in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There were other Bollywood, Korean and English content at the top of the trending in India list. However, Annaatthe's arrival made all of them step down from their spot as it acquired three spots on the list. 

The Rajinikanth starrer became a massive hit as soon as it was released in theatres. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Its OTT arrival has now also proved to be very successful. Currently, the film's Tamil version is topping the trending content list followed by the South Korean series Hellbound and Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka. The film's Hindi dubbed version is in the fifth position, while the ninth one is acquired by the film's Telugu version.

Annaatthe's box office collection

Annaatthe went off to an amazing start for its theatrical run. The film was released on over 1,100 screens overseas and grossed a whopping amount. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's collection reached Rs 239.21 crore by November 25. It did a business of 202.47 crores by the end of its first week and Rs 26.32 crore by the second. The film has broken a number of records with its massive success. They include:

READ | On Children's Day, Latha Rajinikanth pledges to make lives of little ones happier & safer
  • Highest opening day grosser of all time in Tamil Nadu
  • Highest Indian opening day grosser of 2021 at the worldwide box office
  • Biggest grosser of 2021 in Tamil Nadu
  • Biggest Tamil grosser of 2021 in the entire world.

Annaatthe plot

The family entertainer Annaatthhe starred Rajinikanth in the lead role of Annaatthe, a village president. He is devoted to his village and his sister. As he leads a simple life, the entry of a villain disrupts his peaceful existence. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Annaatthe's sister Thanga Meenakshi, while Nayanthara portrayed his love interest. The film also casts Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, George Maryan and more in pivotal roles.

READ | 'Annaatthe': Rajinikanth says he 'started crying' after director Siva narrated script

(Image: @box_officeindian/Twitter)

READ | 'Annaatthe' BO collection: Rajinikanth-starrer nears ₹250 crore mark worldwide in Week 2
READ | Rajinikanth lauds 'Maanaadu' team with surprise call on film's success; stars feel elated
READ | 'Annaatthe' streaming on Netflix: Check the total box office figures of Rajinikanth's film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rajinikanth, annaatthe, netflix
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com