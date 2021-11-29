Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Trends At No. 1 On Netflix In India After Theatrical Success

After a successful theatrical run, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is topping Netflix's trending charts in India. The family entertainer, which was initially released in Tamil and Telugu, arrived on the OTT platform Netflix on November 25, three weeks after its initial release. Viewers can now watch Annaatthe on Netflix in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There were other Bollywood, Korean and English content at the top of the trending in India list. However, Annaatthe's arrival made all of them step down from their spot as it acquired three spots on the list.

The Rajinikanth starrer became a massive hit as soon as it was released in theatres. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Its OTT arrival has now also proved to be very successful. Currently, the film's Tamil version is topping the trending content list followed by the South Korean series Hellbound and Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka. The film's Hindi dubbed version is in the fifth position, while the ninth one is acquired by the film's Telugu version.

Annaatthe's box office collection

Annaatthe went off to an amazing start for its theatrical run. The film was released on over 1,100 screens overseas and grossed a whopping amount. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's collection reached Rs 239.21 crore by November 25. It did a business of 202.47 crores by the end of its first week and Rs 26.32 crore by the second. The film has broken a number of records with its massive success. They include:

Highest opening day grosser of all time in Tamil Nadu

Highest Indian opening day grosser of 2021 at the worldwide box office

Biggest grosser of 2021 in Tamil Nadu

Biggest Tamil grosser of 2021 in the entire world.

Annaatthe plot

The family entertainer Annaatthhe starred Rajinikanth in the lead role of Annaatthe, a village president. He is devoted to his village and his sister. As he leads a simple life, the entry of a villain disrupts his peaceful existence. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Annaatthe's sister Thanga Meenakshi, while Nayanthara portrayed his love interest. The film also casts Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, George Maryan and more in pivotal roles.

