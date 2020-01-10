Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Had A Grand Opening On 1 Day At The Box Office; See Collection

Darbar stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. Fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite superstar, Rajinikanth on the big screen. The movie has recently released in the theatres. It received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know its day 1 collection.

'Darbar' opening day collection

The movie was one of the much-awaited films. It has reportedly had a massive release in around 4,000 screens in India and a total of 7,000 screens all over the world. The film created a storm at the box office in several states.

As per reports, it earned Rs 2.27 crores in Chennai. It bought around Rs 4.5 crore net in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The start in Nizam was good with around Rs 2.03 crore. In Hyderabad RTC C Roads it grossed Rs 12. 05 lakhs.

As per reports, the film had a grand opening in Tamil Nadu as it earned around Rs 20 to Rs 30 crores. The all India collection is said to be around Rs 45 to Rs 55 crores.

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1..



₹ 2.27 Crs.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a good start at the AP/TG Box office..



Day 1 Gross - 7.5 Crs



Day 1 Share - 4.5 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar Nizam off to a good start..



Day 1 Share: 2.03 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in Hyd RTC X Roads..



Day 1 Gross: ₹ 12.05 Lakhs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

Besides India, Darbar is going well at the international market too. It had a good start in Australia and New Zealand. The film debuted at number 1 spot in Singapore and Malaysia. As per reports, the worldwide collection might even cross ₹100 crores.

#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand



Day 1 Gross - NZ$16,500 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a great start in #Australia



A$160,000 on Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

Darbar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, it is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra.

The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography and editing are performed by Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

