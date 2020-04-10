Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Moments From Shankar's Film, 2.0

2.0 is a science fiction action film and a sequel to Robot (2010). It is written and directed by S. Shankar. The film stars Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and K. Ganesh appear in supporting roles.

2.0 follows the conflict between Chitti and Pakshi Rajan, who seeks revenge upon cell phone users to prevent bird population decline. There were several moments in which Rajinikanth shone throw. Read to know a few of them.

Rajinikanth’s best moments from 2.0

Pakshi Rajan appears in his evil eagle avatar and starts to destroy the area. Chitti makes a comeback after he was dismantled earlier. He saves the people from falling on the ground. Chitti and Pakshi Rajan then indulge in a one-one conflict. Rajinikanth amazed many in this heavy VFX fight.

Pakshi Rajan attacks Vaseegaran and takes on his body. Evil Vaseegaran then starts to destroy things and people with a cell phone. Chitti could not attack him as he is it would hurt Vaseegaran. But, Pakshi Rajan as Vasee removes Chitti part by part and destroys him. Rajinikanth’s performance as evil Vaseegaran and innocent Chitti in the same scene was praised by the audiences.

Nila (Amy Jackson) builds a new version of Chitti putting the red chip. Chitti 2.0 appears with a new suit and style with old attitude. He takes with his arrogant style and even flirts with Nila. Chitti 2.0 tells Nila that he is the only one and will defeat Pakshi Rajan. Rajinikanth was loved by audiences as Chitti 2.0 for his arrogance yet funny act.

Chitti 2.0 faces Pakshi Rajan in the final battle. The two engages in a hardcore fight in a stadium. Pakshi Rajan uses Vaseegaran as his protector, but Chitti 2.0 uses his intelligent and calls a microbot version of himself 3.0. Several microbots appears on birds to defeat Pakshi Rajan. Rajinikanth stunned the audience with his performance in the climax scene.

2.0 generally received positive reviews from the audiences mainly for its visual effects. The movie is termed as the most expensive Indian film to date with a budget of more than ₹500 crores, as per reports. 2.0 became the second-highest-grossing film in India collecting ₹631 crores, as per reports.

