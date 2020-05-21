Rajinikanth's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On OTT Platforms

Rajinikanth has been a part of several kinds of movies over the years. Besides impressing everyone with his acting finesse, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter in the Indian film industry. Rajinikanth kick-started his acting journey in 1975 Tamil flick Apoorva Raagangal featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Gradually, he grew to prominence and emerged out as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. We have compiled some of Rajinikanth’s best movies that are streaming on different OTT platforms.

1. Petta

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Megha Akash, Sananth, and Malavika Mohanan in supporting roles. Released in 2019, the Tamil action-drama flick revolves around an elderly hostel warden, Kaali, who holds many secrets. He tackles a group of gangsters led by a final year student, Michael, which unveils his past secrets. Petta was well-received by the critics and the audience alike and it had a successful opening at the box office. Rajinikanth’s film is streaming on Netflix.

2. Baasha

Baasha stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Suresh Krissna, the Tamil action flick also features Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, and Vijayakumar in supporting roles. Baasha revolves around the life of a down and out auto driver, Manikam, who tries keeping his father’s promise and hides his dark side. He loves his family, focuses on its well-being, and can go to any extent for them. However, problems occur upon the return of his old rival, who kidnaps his sister and tried to molest her. This leads the furious Baasha to showcase his violent side, which unveils his past life as a gangster.

Released in 1995, Rajinikanth’s Baasha opened to a positive response by the audience. It broke numerous box office records and received awards for the actor’s performance. Moreover, it was remade in different languages including Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Bangladeshi. Baasha is streaming on Jio Cinema and MX Player.

3. Thalapathi

Thalapathi stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty in the lead roles. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, it also features Arvind Swamy, Amrish Puri, Bhanupriya, Geetha, among others in supporting roles. Released in 1991, the Tamil crime drama flick follows the life of a courageous slum dweller, who befriends a popular and powerful don. The theme of Rajinikanth’s flick focuses on the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana from Mahabharata. Thalapathi garnered critical acclaim for its direction and Rajinikanth’s performance. It was a huge commercial success and received several awards. Thalapathi was also remade in the Kannada language. Rajinikanth’s flick is streaming on Amazon Prime.

