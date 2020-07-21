Rajinikanth Takes Lamborghini For A Spin; Pic With Daughter Soundarya & Family Goes Viral

Recently, Rajinikanth was spotted driving with his daughter Soundarya in his luxurious car and the picture went viral on the internet. Now a new photo of the superstar with his daughter, grandson Ved and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi is making rounds on social media. Take a look at it and read to know more.

Rajinikanth’s pic with daughter Soundarya and family

The latest picture which is making rounds on the internet is of Rajinikanth with Soundarya, Vishagan and grandson Ved. In it, the superstar is seen standing in the middle wearing simple white clothes. Soundarya is standing beside her father while Vishagan is on the other side holding Ved.

All are seen smiling as they pose for the picture with a scenic backdrop. The luxurious viral car which Rajinikanth was spotted driving is also seen in the background. Check out the photo.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth was seen driving Soundarya’s luxurious car. The superstar was following guidelines as he wore a mask amid coronavirus or COVID-19 scare and also put his seatbelt. The picture went viral on social media. Fans of Thalaivar went gaga over the photo as they trend #LionInLamborghini on Twitter. Many praised the actor’s setting an example of following the rules.

The car driven by Rajinikanth in the picture is an SUV: Lamborghini Urus. It is described as the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world. The design assumes multiple guises; sporty, off-road and elegant. The interior design is by Italian craftsman. The price of the car is said to be around ₹3 crores. The Petta star is a car lover himself and has a number of luxurious cars.

He reportedly owns a Premier Padmini, an Ambassador and a BMWX5 in which he has been spotted a few times. The superstar also owns Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls Royce Ghost, Rolls Royce Phantom and a custom-built limousine that is reportedly worth more than ₹22 crores.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next appear in Annaatthe. It is an action drama film, written and directed by Siva. The movie has an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Kushboo Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Nayantara, Sathish, Soori and Vela Ramamoorthy. It is banked by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

D. Imman has been roped in to compose the soundtrack and the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Mani Amuthavan. Cinematography is by Vetri with editing by Ruben. The production of the movie began with the working title of Thalaivar 168, as it is 168th film of the superstar. The release date of Annaatthe is yet to be announced.

