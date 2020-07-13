Rajinikanth Fans Recall The Day When He Returned From Singapore To Chennai Post-treatment

Back on July 13, 2011, was when actor Rajinikanth had returned to Chennai after his prolonged treatment in Singapore. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is often regarded as Thalaiva by his fans, was suffering from respiratory and gastrointestinal issues and was shifted to a Singapore-based hospital back in May 2011. The actor was taken to Singapore for further treatment for nephropathy.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth returned back to Chennai on July 13, 2011, and was greeted by hundreds of fans who wished to get a glimpse of the star as he made a return in full recovery. The Robot star had folded his hands and thanked his fans. Now, many of Rajinikanth fans are recalling the time when the actor had returned back home back in 2011.

Rajinikanth fans recall his return

On July 13, 2020, a number of Rajinikanth fans are sharing photos from the day the actor returned back from Singapore. Many of his fans shared tweers under #TheDayThalaivarReturnedHome.

While one of them wrote 'July 13, 2011: "Kannangala, I am BACK! " - The day no #Thalaivar fan can ever forget. After his medical treatment in Singapore, Superstar #Rajinikanth returned to Chennai. #TheDayThalaivarReturnedHome'. Another avid fan of the actor wrote 'On this day 9 years ago our #Thalaivar #SuperStar @rajinikanth returned to Chennai after undergone Medical treatment from Singapore The Crowd at Chennai airport Gone Mad'. Check out their reactions below -

13/7/2011 #Thalaivar Fans ku Maraka Mudiyatha Santhosamana Oru Naal !! 9years ago !! God’s Own Child ðŸ˜‡ returns to India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³



Ellathukum oru kaaranam Irukum !!! Kaaranam illama yentha oru kaariyamum Irukathu ðŸ¤˜- Thalaivar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/EqAHChzE5V — Chandruá´¬á´ºá´ºá´¬á´¬áµ€áµ€á´´á´± (@Chandru12120) July 13, 2020

Rajinikanth's fans are joyously recalling the time their favourite star returned from Singapore. This day, last year, the Petta actor's daughter Soundarya had shared a throwback video of Rajinikanth returning home. Soundarya had regarded her father to truly be 'god's child'. Whereas, she'd also thanked the actor's fans who prayed for his health. Check out her post below -

A day we will forever remember,the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his medical treatment in singapore #13.7.11 8 years ago. You are truly gods child Appa. To all those hearts who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my family THANK YOU ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/ylBWOjTvTW — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) July 13, 2019

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. Whereas, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will also be seen playing other key roles. As per reports, a majority of Annaatthe has already been shot and makers are waiting to resume the shoot once things get back to normal.

