Rajinikanth Spotted Driving A Luxurious Car, Fans Trend #LionInLamborghini On Twitter

Rajinikanth was recently spotted driving a luxurious car while following all the safety guidelines. The picture of him steering the wheel went viral on the internet as fans got a glimpse of their favourite superstar after a long time. Read to know more.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Fans Recall The Day When He Returned From Singapore To Chennai Post-treatment

Rajinikanth drives a luxury car

A picture of superstar Rajinikanth driving a Lamborghini car has gone viral on Twitter. In it, he is seen following guidelines of wearing a mask amid coronavirus or COVID-19 scare and also wearing a seatbelt. The actor is seen in his simple avatar donning plain white clothes. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

As soon as the picture hit the internet, fans went gaga over their favourite superstar driving the luxurious car. They started trending #LionInLamborghini on Twitter. Some praised the actor’s setting an example of following the rules, while others compared the picture with scenes from his movies. Check out how fans reacted.

Good post from good person.

Wear mask . Corona is no joke.

Waiting to see more good post and news from this great human @rajinikanth #LionInLamborghini



Respect Respect Respect — Moghana priya (@priya_moghana) July 21, 2020

#LionInLamborghini



Wear Face Mask

That's the moral and

motto of this

Sensational viral photo



🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZFgb5teBCO — 🤘Rajini kumar🤘ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@Rajinikumar3) July 21, 2020

#LionInLamborghini He practices what he preaches. Wearing Mask inside his own car as well. Leader for a reason 👌🙏 #Annaatthe @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/tO2T3WmM1Z — Searching4light (@Searching4ligh1) July 20, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth Shaved His Moustache For First Time On Screen In 'Thillu Mullu' & Other Facts

Rajinikanth is spotted driving an SUV: Lamborghini Urus. It is described as the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world. The design assumes multiple guises; sporty, off-road and elegant. The interior design is by Italian craftsman. The price of the car is said to be around ₹3 crores.

Rajinikanth’s car collection

Superstar Rajinikanth is said to be a car lover and has a number of unique models parked in his garage. From vintage to luxurious to classy, his car collection ticks all the boxes. The actor owns a Premier Padmini, which is said to be the first car he bought. He has an Ambassador, BMW X5 and a few more cars in which he has been spotted a few times. Rajinikanth is also said to own a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls Royce Ghost, Rolls Royce Phantom and a custom-built limousine that is reportedly worth more than ₹22 crores.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169' With Kamal Haasan Not Shelved, To Go On Floors In November?

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe. Written and directed by Siva, it is an action drama film. It has an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Kushboo Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Nayantara, Sathish, Soori and Vela Ramamoorthy. The movie is banked by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

The soundtrack is composed by D. Imman and the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Mani Amuthavan. Cinematography is by Vetri with editing by Ruben. The production of the movie began with the working title of Thalaivar 168, as it is 168th film of the superstar. The release date of Annaatthe is yet to be announced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.