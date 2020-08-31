Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Telugu Movies You Must Watch; See List Here

Rajinikanth is one of the most iconic Indian film actors of all time. Although he is mostly known for his works in the Tamil film industry, he has also acted in various other languages across the country. Here are some of his most memorable Telugu movies:

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda And Rajinikanth Pose During Shooting Of 1991 Film 'Hum'

Rajinikanth's Telugu movies

Anthuleni Katha

Anthuleni Katha, which translates to Never Ending Story, released in 1976. Helmed by K. Balachander, it stars Jaya Prada in the lead role, supported by Rajinikanth, Sripriya, and Phataphat Jayalaxmi and with Kamal Haasan playing a cameo role. The film is a remake of a Tamil flick directed by Balachander Aval Oru Thodar Kathai.

Reprising the role of Sujatha in the original, Jaya Prada has played her first starring role in this film. The film was shot in black and white, and it was also the first major role for Rajinikanth.

Chilakamma Cheppindi

This film premiered at the 1978 International Film Festival of India. The flick features Rajinikanth in his first lead role. It is directed by Eranki Sharma and won the state Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. It was a remake of Adikamal, a Malayalam film directed by KS Sethumadhavan, and also had a Tamil remake directed by K.Balachander.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam A Quick Recovery From COVID-19, Shares Video Online

Annadammula Savaal

Annadammula Savaal is a K.S.R Das directed Telugu drama film released 1978. The film stars Krishna, Rajinikanth, Jayachitra, and Chandrakala in the lead roles. It was a remake of the Rajinikanth Vishnuvardhan starrer Sahodara Savaal and was also directed by K.S.R Das, and was later dubbed in Tamil as Sahodara Sapatham. The music for both films was composed by Chellapilla Satyam.

Annai Oru Aalayam

Annai Oru Aalayam is a critically acclaimed adventure flick released in 1979. It was directed by R.Thyagarajan and was shot in Telugu titled as Amma Evarikaina Amma. Rajinikanth plays the role of an animal hunter in the movie that helps a baby elephant get back with his mother. The music of the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Annai Oru Aalayam was a commercial success. The film was a remake of Devar Films produced 1976 Hindi flick, Maa.

Ram Robert Rahim

Directed by Vijaya Nirmala, Ram Robert Rahim is Telugu flick from the 80s. The film stars Krishna as Robert, Rajinikant as Ram, and Chandra Mohan as Rahim. Sridevi plays Robert's girlfriend whereas Anjali Devi plays their mother. The movie has also been dubbed in Tamil and has the same title. It is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, which is considered to be one of the most iconic Hindi flicks of all time.

Also Read: 45 Years Of Rajinikanth: Fans Celebrate Thalaiva's Glorious Journey; See Posts Here

Also Read: Rajinikanth To Hit 45-year Mark In Filmdom, Thanks Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.