45 Years Of Rajinikanth: Fans Celebrate Thalaiva's Glorious Journey; See Posts Here

Today marks 45 years of Rajinikanth in the film industry. Fans went on to send their best wishes and messages to the actor. Read here to know more.

45 years of rajinikanth

In 1975, Tamil actor Rajinikanth made his acting debut with Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal directed by K Balachander. And today marks the forty-fifth anniversary of Rajinikanth's entry in the film industry. Fans went on to send their best wishes and messages to the Robot actor to celebrate this special day. Taking to the microblogging site, netizens began trending #45YearsOfRajinism and it looks like they're not ready to halt anytime soon.

Fans created posters and a common DP to mark the occasion. They began to celebrate his career in the industry through their respective social media handles. Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors not only in the South but also across the globe. And it's also said that if it hadn't been for the pandemic lockdown, fans would have celebrated it with full fun and enthusiasm.

One of the users wrote, “THE BIGGEST CONQUEROR I HAVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFETIME. 45 years of sheer domination and still counting. Love you Thalaivaa @rajinikanth #45YearsOfRajinismCDP”. While the other one wrote, “45 years of The Superstar! Very few people around the world are recognisable just by their contour - @rajinikanth sir is one of them. Here’s to many more years of Superstardom! 🌟 #45YearsOfRAJINISM”. Take a look at a few wishes for the actor below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seeing these wishes and messages from fans and netizens, the Kabali actor went on to tweet a heartfelt note for his fans and well-wishers from the industry. Rajinikanth went on to thank all his fans and co-stars and actors for their support and kind wishes. The actor wrote that roughly translates to saying that this day marks the forty-fifth anniversary of his journey through the world of film. He added that his heartfelt thanks go out to all the good hearts that greeted him and to the fan base of the gods that kept him alive.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Annaatthe that is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. This film marks the third collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures after Enthiran and Petta. The film will be helmed by Siruthai Siva and will also star Meena, Kushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali but due to pandemic, it has reportedly been shifted to another date.

