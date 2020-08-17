Rajinikanth Wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam A Quick Recovery From COVID-19, Shares Video Online

South Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was recently admitted into a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. The beloved veteran singer is currently on life support and is getting the required treatment at the hospital. This unfortunate news was recently shared online by SP Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan.

Charan also stated that his father was responding positively to the treatment but was still on life support due to his age. After this news was shared online, several celebs and thousands of fans took to social media to wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery. Now, even Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has taken to his social media to wish a quick recovery for SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Rajinikanth wishes SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

Above is the video that actor Rajinikanth recently shared on his official Twitter page. In the caption for the video, Rajinikanth wrote, "Get well soon dear Balu sir." In the video, Rajinikanth talked about how SP Balasubrahmanyam has been entertaining people for over 50 years with his songs. The actor then revealed that the legendary singer was currently in a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajinikanth added that SP Balasubrahmanyam was now out of danger and was on the road to recovery. However, the actor added that Balasubrahmanyam was still under treatment and would take some time to get back to normal. Rajinikanth finally stated that he was praying for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health.

Rajinikanth is not the only celeb who took to social media after hearing about SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition. Other popular Indian celebs like Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar, and AR Rahman also went online to wish the singer a quick and complete recovery. Below are some other popular actors from the South Indian film industry who prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health.

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 14, 2020

So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery !! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 14, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam's age is one of the main reasons why celebs and fans are so concerned about his health. The playback singer in 74 years old, making him very venerable to the virus. Meanwhile, the singer's son, SP Charan, revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is improving. Charan added that his father was now able to recognize doctors and people around him. His breathing has also improved, however, he is still on life support in the hospital.

