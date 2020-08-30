Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda And Rajinikanth Pose During Shooting Of 1991 Film 'Hum'

An unseen picture of Govinda and Rajinikanth surfaced on the internet. As seen in the pic, the duo poses for the camera along with actor Shilpa Shirodkar. By the looks of it, it is one of the trio's BTS pictures from the sets of their 1991 film Hum. In the photo, while Govinda is seen donning a suit, Rajinikanth on the other end sports a beige blazer.

Govinda and Rajinikanth's unseen photo

The post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans reminisced the scenes from the film. A user wrote, "One of my favourite movies, everything is awesome in this movie." While a user called the movie "fantastic", another fan wrote, "Love this movie." The 1991 film titled Hum starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar and others was a major success at the box office.

Rajinikanth and Govinda's movies

Directed by Mukul S. Anand, Rajinikanth and Govinda's movie Hum reportedly was a blockbuster during that era. The film became the second highest-grossing movie in that year. Meanwhile, fans loved the star-studded cast of the film. The songs from the film titled Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Is Pyaar Ki Hum Pehchan Denge, Kagaz Kalam Davaat remain evergreen. The peppy track of the film, Jumma Chumma De De is one of the iconic songs in the industry even today.

Before Hum, Rajinikanth, and Govinda's movie titled Gair Kanooni, starring late actor Sridevi was also well-received by the audience. The film released in 1989 and was directed by Prayag Raj. The movie churned great numbers at the box office and was later dubbed in Tamil as Rakkamma Kaiyathattu.

Govinda's movies

Govinda caught all the eyeballs in Bollywood during the 90s. His impeccable performances in a slew of films received lots of love from the audience. Govinda made his Bollywood debut with the film titled Ilzaam in 1986. Ever since then, his movies like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Andolan, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Saajan Chale Sasural among others did super well with fans.

