Rajmohan Feels 'Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa' Will Be Game-changer For Comedians

Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, a Tamil adaptation of Amazon Original Series Comicstaan is all set to release on September 11, 2020. The launch of the series marks Prime Video’s foray into original content in the Tamil language. The all-new series will star top three Tamil comedians Praveen Kumar, Kartik Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam. Being experts in their respective genres of comedy, they will mentor selected contestants who will compete to become the king or the queen of comedy in Tamil stand-up scene.

Rajmohan feels Tamil Comicstaan will be a game-changer

Comedian Rajmohan feels that the upcoming show will be a game-changer. The comedians in the show have explored as many as eight different genres of Comedy, providing a wide range of genres for the audience. Rajmohan shared that there are two kinds of comedy happening in Chennai, one is very traditional-- the crazy Rajmohan kind of comedy while the other one is where the new generation is looking at Comedy as a career opportunity on the live stage. He further said that the cinema culture is very big and there are a variety of options available in that area while the stand-up comedy is a small unit, just like a very small family.

Rajmohan also said that the smallest of the smallest films in the South make big-ticket sales while standup comedy, even though makes 50-100 ticket sales, the performer gets excited about it. He added that Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa will change the game and he surely looks at it as a game-changer. They have explored around seven to eight genres on the show and every single episode was a great learning experience for them, as well as the participants.

Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa is expected to bring forth the local flavour - borrowing from the unique nuances of Tamil culture, with exclusive sets performed by each of the participants. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into an all-new edition where six of Tamil comedy’s best contestants will compete for the winning title of Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan Tamil has been directed by Arjun Karthikeyan and D. Jai Adhitya and Mervyn Rozario A are the writers of the series.

