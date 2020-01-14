The Debate
Dhanush Reveals Rajnikanth's Netrikkan Would Be His Dream Remake To Act In

Dhanush reveals his wish to work in the remake of Rajnikanth's Netrikkan if one is possible. Read more to know about Dhanush’s and some of his upcoming movies.

dhanush

Dhanush has been one of the most prominent actors of the Tamil industry and in a recent interview, he confessed about want to act in the remake of the father in law, Rajinikanth's Netrikkan. Dhanush seems capable of taking up Rajnikanth’s role of a classic Casanova which is very evident with the fan's tweets and reactions.

The actor spoke to a news publishing house that asked him which movie of Rajinikanth would he remake and act to which, he said that he has always wanted to act in the remake of Netrikkan, according to a media report.

Well, he is currently prepping up for his upcoming film, Pattas. Read more to know about Dhanush’s latest film, Pattas.

Also Read | Asuran And Other Benchmark Performances Of 'Kolaveri Di' Singer Dhanush In Kollywood

Also Read | Dhanush's Peppy Number 'Jigidi Killaadi' From 'Pattas' Is Out, Watch Video

Also Read | Dhanush Seen At The Sets Of 'Pattas' Which Is Slated To Hit The Cinemas On Jan 25

Dhanush's upcoming Pattas

The makers of the film, Pattas released the trailer on their YouTube page which currently has managed to create a wave of excitement amongst the fans. The trailer starts with Dhanush showing off some acquired performing martial arts skills. After this, it is evident that he was a successful and famous fighter who also had his statue which was built by the local people.

The trailer suddenly cuts to Dhanush’s son who was initially a thief. It focuses on how the son tried to follow his father’s footsteps to leave the world of crime to lead an honourable life. In the end, Dhanush junior is seen entering the kickboxing stage which also hints that the movie is about revenge.

Also Read | Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

Also Read | Dhanush Birthday: ‘Pattas’ First Look And Celebrity Wishes Make It Special For Birthday Boy

 

 

 

Published:
