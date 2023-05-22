Sarath Babu, Veteran Actor, Passes Away At 71

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for sometime for multi-organ damage, died aged 71 in a private hospital in Hyderabad. After the news of his passing surfaced online, fans and film industry peers flooded social media with condolences. PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan and others mourned his demise.

Sarath Babu was under treatment for multi-organ damage, he had suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. Family sources said he succumbed to sepsis in the whole body and multiple organ failure. The actor was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG. His body is likely to be taken to Chennai for last rites.

Sarath Babu's film career

Sarath Babu reportedly wanted to be a police officer but could not realsise this dream due to an eyesight problem. He joined the film industry with his mother's support, leaving behind his father's family business. He entered the film industry and established himself as an actor and never looked back. Apart from films, he also featured in TV shows.

Sarath Babu shared the screen with popular South stars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. His most popular films were with Rajinikanth in the ’90s. Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He was known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.