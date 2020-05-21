Rakul Preet Singh Takes Online Business Management Crash Course Amid Lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the many celebrities to have taken up the self-isolation measure amidst the lockdown. She has been focusing on herself and her lifestyle while she is settled at home during this break. She recently revealed to a leading daily that she enrolled for an online crash course in Business Management.

Rakul Preet Singh’s crash course in lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about what she has been up to lately. She revealed in the interaction with that she has been keeping herself busy with yoga. She said that she is also reading a few scripts, some of which have turned out to be interesting. The actor revealed that in addition to these activities she has joined an online crash course in Business Management. She told the daily that she believes in living in the present. She spoke about how everybody had high hopes from the year 2020 but here every one is sitting at home.

The De De Pyaar De actor also shed some light on the projects lined up. She said that she was supposed to have three releases this year. The films included Attack with John Abraham, a film with Arjun Kapoor, and an Indra Kumar film which will feature Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. She was also positive that once people watch these films, she will be approached with more diverse roles.

Rakul Preet Singh also revealed a few details about her last film De De Pyaar De and what it was like working with senior actors. She said that she has been a fan of both Ajay Devgn and Tabu who were a part of the film. She also said that they treated her like an equal on the sets which she was happy about. Rakul Preet Singh further said that she was happy to play a character which was her age and be a part of a film which spoke about the age gap in relationships in a new way.

