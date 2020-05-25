Rakul Preet Singh's 'Sarrainodu' Is One Of The Most Watched Movies Ever & Other Trivia

Sarrainodu is a hit 2016 Telugu action-movie helmed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie was bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Sarrainodu features an ensemble cast which includes Allu Arjun, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from fans and critics alike and was a major commercial success at the box office.

The plot of Sarrainodu revolves around the life of a young man Gana who beats goons that escape punishment due to the faults and loops in the legal system. Raised by his paternal uncle, Gana is criticized by his father for leaving the Army and living life aimlessly. The plot of the story unveils an intense battle that breaks out between an evil son of a politician and Gana who cannot tolerate injustice. Being referred to as the mass entertainer, Sarrainodu has many elements that have enthralled fans. Here is a collection of fascinating trivia from this Rakul Preet Singh starrer film that will make you watch the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sarrainodu’s Trivia

Actors Mahadevan and Vivek Oberoi were the initial choices of the makers to essay the role which was ultimately played by Aadhi Pinisetty.

Sarrainodu became the first Hindi dubbed movie to gain the record of being the highest viewed Hindi dubbed of all the time. It reportedly received more than 150 million views. This record is not even achieved by any mainstream Bollywood movie or any other regional film.

The Hindi dubbed version of Sarrainodu was uploaded on YouTube on May 28, 2017, by the makers. Within just four days of its release, the film created a record of gaining more than 20 million views.

In a huge summer competition of 2016 of big and small movies, Sarrainodu reportedly became a new trendsetter film of the Tollywood film fraternity.

The re-upload of Sarrainodu on July 26, 2018, by Goldmines Telefilm, has gained more than 278 million views as of May 2020. This Rakul Preet Singh starrer film has set a record of being one of the most viewed films ever on YouTube.

Blockbuster song of the film is one of the costliest song ever made in the South Indian film industry.

