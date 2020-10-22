Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Bromance On Twitter About #RamarajuForBheem Teaser Delights Fans

Ram Charan is a popular Indian film actor and producer, largely recognised for his work in the Telugu film industry. Jr NTR is another well-known Telugu film actor and television host. Both these actors are set to star in the upcoming film RRR which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. Their fans, who are already anticipating the film’s release in 2021, were in for a treat when their favourite stars publicly displayed some bromance on Twitter today.

Also Read: Ram Charan To Introduce Junior NTR In The New 'RRR' Teaser Releasing On October 22

Ram Charan stirs up excitement within fans

Fans have been going crazy waiting for the release of #RamarajuForBheem teaser. The team of ‘RRR’ officially announced that it is scheduled for October 22, 2020. Ram Charan and Jr NTR took to their Twitters to amplify the fans’ excitement today. On October 21, 2020, Ram posted a tiny clip from Jr NTR’s character’s teaser release and added a sarcastic caption to it. Ram said he would be on time for it, unlike Jr NTR.

Also Read: Jr NTR Pledges â‚¹50 Lakhs Towards 'the Rehabilitation Of Hyderabad'; Asks Fans To 'chip In'

Jr NTR's quick and witty response

The clip shows Jr NTR’s character grabbing a spear out of a water body and is followed up by ‘TOMORROW’ regarding the release date for #RamarajuForBheem. Jr NTR was quick to respond to Ram with a witty comeback. He replied to Ram saying he hopes Ram realises that he is already late by 5 months. Jr NTR then poked fun at their director SS Rajamouli, who is infamous for his delays, saying, ‘And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!!’ Jr NTR also added that he cannot wait for the release and is extremely excited for it.

Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months ðŸ˜‰



And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!! ðŸ˜‚



Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.. ðŸ˜„#RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie https://t.co/26c60WeUsq — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 21, 2020

Also Read: Jr NTR's Well-toned Body In A Few Shirtless Pictures Gains Attention; See Pics

Fans are anticipating RRR's #RamarajuForBheem teaser release

Ram again responded to Jr NTR’s tweet and said even if there is a delay from SS Rajamouli’s end, it will still be worth it. This back and forth of amiable tweets between both the actors amused their fans, to say the least. They flooded the comments of their tweets with good luck wishes. Fans also expressed their excitement and anticipation for the teaser release and that of the film as well. The replies from the fans were full of fire and heart emojis.

Also Read: Ram Charan's Production Ventures Include Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No.150' And More; See List

Earlier this year, the teaser of Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitaram Raju, also known as 'Ramaraju,' was released on the actor’s birthday. There was a slight delay, however, for which Jr NTR blamed director SS Rajamouli in a fun banter. The film ‘RRR’ is set to release early next year. Other than these two actors, the film is supposed to star Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.