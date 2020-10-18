Ram Charan's Production Ventures Include Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No.150' And More; See List

Ram Charan is a very cherished and popular Indian film actor-turned-producer. His work has mostly been based in the Telugu film industry. He is the son of another popular face of the South Indian film fraternity, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. While Ram’s next film ‘Acharya’ as an actor and producer is in the works, here is a deeper look into his various production ventures.

Ram Charan's first production 'Khaidi No. 150'

Ram dipped his feet into the production aspect of cinema in the year 2017, with his first release being ‘Khaidi No. 150’. Since then, he has had a few production projects up his sleeve. ‘Khaidi No. 150’ starred his real-life father Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal, another popular Indian actor, along with a few others playing significant roles. Directed by V. V. Vinayak, the film was an action-based Indian film made in the Telugu language.

The shooting of the film began in mid-2016 and was released in theatres on January 11, 2017. It was co-produced and distributed by Lyca Productions. It is known that ‘Khaidi No. 150’ went on to become one of the biggest commercial hits in Telugu cinema at the time. Ram made a special appearance in the film where he played himself.

Ram's other production ventures

Next, he produced another Telugu film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. It was a historical action film starring Chiranjeevi and many other actors. Ram is currently producing ‘Acharya’. He will also be seen acting in the film in a supporting role. The film’s shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus but is reportedly going to resume soon.

Other than 'Acharya', the actor is also going to be starring in a film called 'RRR' which is due to release in 2021. The shooting of 'RRR' has reportedly been resumed in October since being called off earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Ram Charan as an actor

Hailing from Tollywood, Ram Charan's movies have had great luck among the Telugu audience. His films have been much loved and celebrated by his fans from all over the world. A lot of Ram Charan's movies have been dubbed in Hindi and some other languages for the non-Telugu viewers. The actor even starred in a Bollywood film 'Zanjeer' opposite Priyanka Chopra in the year 2013. The filming of 'Zanjeer' was simultaneously done in both Hindi and Telugu language.

