Jr NTR's Well-toned Body In A Few Shirtless Pictures Gains Attention; See Pics

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently took to social media to share a bunch of throwback pictures with South Indian superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR. In the pictures, the two artists are seen posing for the camera with arms wrapped around each other. Jr NTR’s shirtless photos have been gaining a lot of attention in the comments section as fans loved to see every side of the south Indian actor.

Jr NTR’s shirtless photos go viral

Shirtless photos of Jr NTR have lately been going viral on various social media platforms. The pictures were posted by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani as a part of his ‘Behind The Scenes’ segment. In the pictures posted, Dabboo Ratnani is seen donning a simple grey T-shirt while Jr NTR poses without a shirt, showing off his well-toned upper body. He is also seen wearing a pair of white denim along with a trimmed beard and well-groomed hair. Jr NTR is also spotted with body and face makeup as the pictures were clicked amidst the shoot.

Dabboo Ratnani and Jr NTR are seen posing with their arms wrapped around each other. They are seen holding their thumbs up while wearing a bright smile across their faces. In the background, shooting equipment like lights and controllers can be spotted, since the photographs were taken on the shooting location.

In the caption for the post, Dabboo Ratnani has spoken about the time when the pictures were clicked. He has put up a bunch of emoticons expressing his thoughts on the post and the artist that stands next to him. He has also mentioned that the pictures are a part of ‘BTS with Dabboo’. He has also added the hashtag ’25 years of Dabboo Ratnani’ to mark the major event. Have a look at Jr NTR's photos on Dabboo Ratnani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Jr NTR fans have mentioned that the actor is looking dashing with his well-maintained body and no shirt. They have flooded the comments section with compliments while thanking Dabboo Ratnani for the visual treat. Have a look at a few comments on Jr NTR's shirtless photos here.

Image Courtesy: Jr NTR Instagram

