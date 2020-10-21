Ram Charan To Introduce Junior NTR In The New 'RRR' Teaser Releasing On October 22

Ramcharan's upcoming film, RRR's second teaser will release tomorrow i.e. on October 22. Previously, the makers had released the first teaser of the film in which Junior NTR had given a voiceover introducing Ramcharan's character Ramaraju. In the upcoming teaser, Ram Charan will be introducing Junior NTR's character in the film.

Also Read | Ram Charan's Production Ventures Include Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No.150' And More; See List

Ram Charan to Introduce Junior NTR in the RRR teaser

RRR is one of the most anticipated Telugu films which will be released in 2021. The film is directed by the Bahubali director SS Rajamouli and is already creating buzz all over the country. Two of the biggest superstars, Ram Charan and Junior NTR will be seen on the screen for the first time together in this film. And just like Bahubali, the film will not only be a treat for the Telugu audience but also be released simultaneously in Hindi pan India. The audience is already hyped for the same.

Also Read | Ram Charan Sends Virtual Birthday Wishes To SS Rajamouli, Calls Him His 'mentor And Guru'

The audience is more curious now as the makers of the film are all set to release the second teaser of the film in all languages tomorrow on October 22. In the new RRR teaser, Telugu cinema’s ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan will be portraying the role of Ramaraju in RRR will be introducing Junior NTR's character Bheem to the audience. Ram's fans are excited as the actor will lend his voice for the teaser like Junior NTR lent his for the previous teaser. Ram has also dubbed the teaser in Hindi for the Hindi teaser himself for the first time ever.

Also Read | 'RRR' Shooting Resumes, Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Join Team Later: Reports

The RRR teaser which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, releasing tomorrow will be the second one to release. The first one was dropped by the makers in March this year and was titled #BheemForRamaraju where Junior NTR gave a voiceover introducing Ram Charan's character. The teaser was a spectacular success as fans saw a glimpse of Ram Charan on screen. Take a look at the first teaser of the film.

All about RRR

RRR produced by DVV Danayya is said to be one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2021. The RRR cast includes popular actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. She will be playing the lead role of Sita in the film. The RRR cast also features actors like Olivia Morri, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani and Chatrapathi Sekhar.

Also Read | Ram Charan Wishes Brother Sai Dharam Tej On His Birthday; Sends 'lots Of Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.