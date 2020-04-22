Ram Charan & Jr NTR Take Up 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli's Home Cleaning Challenge, Watch

The Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy came up with the 'Real Man' challenge on social media and nominated many renowned faces from the industry to take up the same. The challenge includes doing a few household chores, sharing the workload of women in the houses. After Sandeep Vanga nominated RRR director SS Rajamouli, the latter then proposed it to Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Ram Charan & Jr NTR take up 'real man' challenge

On April 21, Ram Charan took to his Twitter to share a clip, depicting the challenge accepted by his RRR director- SS Rajamouli. In the clip, Ram can be seen mopping the floors, arranging all the clothes, watering the plants, and also preparing coffee for his wife and himself. Ram Charan captioned the clip saying, "Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu,@RanveerOfficial @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge".

Done @ssrajamouli garu !!



Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN



I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Later on, RRR films' other star Jr NTR also took up the same challenge and shared it on his Twitter handle. The Aravinda Sametha actor is seen helping around with household chores by sweeping the floor and doing the dishes. Jr NTR also cleans up the lawn of his home.

He wrote, "Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli. It is fun when you share the workload. #BetheREALMAN. I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. (sic)." Take a look.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

