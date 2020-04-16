Ram Charan Passes 'with Flying Colours' As He Cooks Dinner For His Wife Amid Lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of the actors from Bollywood as well as the South Indian film fraternity have been homebound. While some have stated that they are spending their time with their family, others have shared how they have taken up household chores. South Indian superstar Ram Charan recently shared with his fans that he has taken up cooking and he cooks for his wife Upasana amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Ram Charan cooks amid COVID-19 lockdown

RRR actor Ram Charan took to his social media account and posted a video of himself preparing a meal for his lady love. In the video, the actor is seen cooking in the kitchen. He wore a white coloured shirt and is seen busy preparing dinner. As the camera shifts angles, the actor looks up and flashes his million-dollar smile while resuming his duty.

Ram Charan’s wife compliments him

While posting the video on his Instagram story, Ram Charan, in the caption said that he was cooking for his wife. He wrote, ‘cooking dinner for the Mrs’ on his Instagram post. Ram Charan’s wife also shared the video on her Instagram story and thanked him for making the dinner. She even stated that he has ‘passed with flying colours’.

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus had brought all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, to a complete halt until further notice. Most of the actors are homebound due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Many South Indian actors have spoken about how they are spending their time while staying home. Mahesh Babu is seen spending some quality time with his family, while Kajal Aggarwal has taken up baking during the quarantine.

