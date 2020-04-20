Ram Charan's Dapper Style From His Throwback Childhood Picture Will Kill Your Monday Blues

Ram Charan has been winning the hearts of his audience since the time he stepped into the entertainment industry. It seems that his powerful personality has been carried over from his childhood. In a childhood picture along with his sister Sreeja, one can see the style of Ram Charan right from his childhood days.

Ram Charan's stylish throwback

Sreeja shared a picture of herself along with Ram Charan on her Instagram. The two young siblings look dapper in their denim clothes. Sreeja can be seen in a denim dress. Ram Charan is also wearing denim jeans along with a blue full-sleeved loose t-shirt.

In the caption of the post, Sreeja shared a wonderful message for her brother. She thanked Ram Charan for giving her a shoulder to lean on always, no matter it was in the past, present or future. She also said that the picture shows that Ram Charan also has her back.

Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie RRR. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan will be starring alongside N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in the movie. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in vital roles. The movie will be released throughout India in the year 2021.

Source: Sreeja Instagram

