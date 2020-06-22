Ram Charan And Upasana Skip Their Wedding Anniversary Celebrations; Check Out Why

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on June 14. The ceremony was very small and personal. Read ahead to know why the couple didn't celebrate.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for over 8 years now. The couple recently celebrated their anniversary but the function was quite low-key. As fans took to their social media handles to wish the couple on this joyous occasion. Upasana revealed in a post the reason for their low-key celebration.

Last 20 days have been tiring, says Upanasa

Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently posted a picture of some dishes on the table with some sculptures and explained in the caption why the couple hadn't celebrated their anniversary. She wrote about the last 20 days, which had drained her and her husband's energy. There were many reasons for this, first, they had lost three elders in the family. Then they were mourning the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the increasing COVID-19 deaths. Adding to the grief was the death of many soldiers who were killed at LAC due to the Chinese intrusion.

She further wrote: "it hasn’t been easy. Exactly a week ago was our 8 th wedding anniversary & neither of us were in the mood to celebrate. We ate 3 different kinds of avakaya pachadi annam with chips & watched tv. An unforgettable lesson learnt on togetherness" (sic). Finally, she mentioned how each of the elements in the picture gave out a clue about Ram and Upasana's life together.

Many fans and celebrities have responded to the post. Dia Mehhta Bhupal, an artist, commented with a heart emoji on the post and Upasana responded with another heart emoji as well. Then Masaba Gupta commented, "Sending you lots of love" and Upasana responded with a few emojis. Joseph Radhik, who is a creative coach, also commented saying, "long distance hugs to both of you" (sic). Many fans filled the comment section with anniversary wishes.

Pic Courtesy: Upansana's Instagram

