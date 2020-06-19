Would Ram Charan And Charmme Kaur Be Apt If 'Baaghi' Was Remade In South; Check Full List

Released in 2016, Baaghi is an action thriller directed by Sabbir Khan. The movie shows a rebel boy who learns martial arts and discipline. He falls in love with a bubbly girl but two parts way due to misunderstandings. Years later, he is approached by the girl’s father to rescue his daughter who is kidnapped by an obsessive lover.

Baaghi became a blockbuster at the box office. It was turned into a franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Often South Industry movies are remade in Bollywood. But what if Baaghi would be remade in the South industry. Check out the potential cast if Baaghi is ever made in South Industry.

Ram Charan as Ranveer 'Ronnie' Pratap Singh

Ranveer “Ronnie” Pratap Singh played by Tiger Shroff in Baaghi. He is a funny and enthusiastic man who becomes a dedicated martial arts student and later a teacher. Ram Charan has received praises from the audiences for several of his action performances. His funny act along with serious action in Yevadu hints that Ram might be an ideal choice to play Ronnie.

Charmme Kaur as Sia Khurana

Shraddha Kapoor gave a bubbly performance as Sia Khurana in Baaghi with trying her hands-on action towards the end. Charmme Kaur is known for her bold yet happy go lucky performances in movies like Mass, Lakshmi and others. Sia, a bubbly character would suit Charmme well in the South remake.

Thakur Anoop Singh as Raghav Shetty

Making his Bollywood debut in Bollywood with Baaghi, Sudheer Babu as the villain Raghav Shetty amazed many. His act as a ruthless, skilled and smart nemesis was applauded by the audiences. Thakur Anoop Singh has grabbed much attention with his physics. He matches the body structure of Sudheer and has also shown his acting talent in movies like Singham 3, Rogue and Commando 2.

Kamal Hassan as Guruswamy

Guruswamy portrayed by Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj was acclaimed by audiences and stayed with many even after the credits rolled. Master of the martial arts academy and a renowned teacher that students look up to. Kamal Hassan is considered as one of the finest actors in Indian Cinema. His authoritative performances could be the ideal match to play Guruswamy in a South remake of Baaghi.

Santhanam as P.P Khurana

Sunil Grover played Siya’s father P P Khurana. He made people laugh with his comic timing and also made them hate his character for his greedy act. Santhanam has received acclaimed for his comical performances in Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Vaanam and more. He has also been praised by the audiences for his emotional act in I and others.

