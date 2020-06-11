'RRR' Star Ram Charan Shares Throwback Pics; Says 'Hoping Things Get Back To Normal'

RRR actor Ram Charan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a few throwback pictures from one of his trips to Haridwar. As seen in the photos, Ram Charan is enjoying nature's tranquillity as he sits on the rock amid the gushing water. Ram captioned the post as, "Throwback - In Haridwar. Right now going with the flow and hoping that things get back to normal. Stay safe."

In the pics, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor sports a classic black hoodie and a pair of matte black trousers too. With a cap and the right pair of funky sneakers, Ram Charan looks poised and perfect.

Throwback - In Haridwar.



Right now going with the flow and hoping that things get back to normal. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/dDVJFpeNgq — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 11, 2020

Before this, on Jr NTR's birthday, Ram Charan shared a picture with his RRR co-star and penned down a heartfelt note for him. Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dear brother Jr NTR! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await." Not only this, but Ram Charan also remembered the man who brought respect to Telugu cinema and wrote, "Celebrating the life of legendary NTR Garu on his birth anniversary."

Remembering the man who brought respect to Telugu cinema - Celebrating the life of legendary NTR garu on his birth anniversary today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kuY2jnDWdi — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2020

Ram Charan keeps sharing posts of from throwback diaries. Sometime back, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a slew of throwback pictures from the sets of his 2016 film titled Dhruva. He wrote, "Throwback to #Dhruva shoot. Can't wait to be back on sets. Till then, stay home and stay safe." Check them out here.

About RRR

RRR, produced by DVV Danayya, is being reportedly made on a mammoth budget of nearly Rs 450 crore. The period film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Allison Doody in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated film is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

