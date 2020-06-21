Alia Bhatt And Other Female Bollywood Actors Who Collaborated With Ram Charan

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has acted in several movies in her career and the actor also has some interesting projects lined up. In one of her upcoming movies, she will be getting a chance to work with south superstar Ram Charan in a movie. Take a look at some other Bollywood actors who got a chance to work with Ram Charan.

B-town actors who collaborated with Ram Charan

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming film RRR. The movie is directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya. The story of RRR is about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The Telugu-language period action film is written by S. S. Rajamouli. The cast of the upcoming film includes N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn (cameo appearance). Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film and Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of Sita. RRR will release in 2021 and it will be dubbed in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan featured in Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama The plot of Vinaya Vidheya Rama is about Ram, who sets on a mission to destroy his enemy and his evil kingdom. The 2019 film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and bankrolled by DVV Danayya. The film stars Ram Charan, Prashanth, Sneha, Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Aryan Rajesh, Madhumitha, Ravi Varma, Praveena, Madhunandan, Himaja, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Uthaman, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Kiara plays the role of Seeta and Ram Charan plays the role of Ram Konidela in the action film.

Priyanka Chopra

Zanjeer features Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the movie is about a police officer, who is on a mission to kill a mafia gang leader. The role of the police officer is played by Ram Charan. The cast of Zanjeer also includes Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Mahie Gill. Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with this movie. The 2013 film is a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name.

MUST WATCH THIS EVENING at 6 pm on @DDNational -#Zanjeer - action film directed by Apoorva Lakhia starring Ram Charan Teja, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt & Prakash Raj pic.twitter.com/UY5uHJn873 — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) October 5, 2019

