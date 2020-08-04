Ram Charan's Dance-off With "darling" Niece Navishka On 'Baby Shark' Dance Song; Watch

Ram Charan recently shared a video of himself dancing with his niece Navishka in their house. The actor shakes a leg with the toddler on a popular cartoon animated English song. Check out the video and read to know more.

Ram Charan dances with niece Navishka

Ram Charan has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 2.5 million followers. He recently took to the social media platform, as he shared a video dancing with his 1 and a half-year-old niece Navishka. The two are standing in what looks like their hall as they watch and listen to a song named, Baby Shark Dance, on television.

The actor is seen wearing a yellow colour sweatshirt and is clapping to cheer the kid. He replicates the steps from the video while the toddler enjoys herself. Ram even picks Navishka up and wiggles her a little. In the end, Navishka copies her uncle and the hook step from the video. His caption read, "Dance off with this darling ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ðŸ•ºðŸ»@navishka_k" (sic). Take a look at the video below.

Ram Charan’s dance video with his niece Navishka caught much attention. Some left heart eyes emoticons, while others left a red heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Many called the video and the duo cute. Check out a few fan reactions.

Navishka is the daughter of Sreeja and Kalyaan Dev. Born in December 2018, she is their second child. Sreeja is the daughter of Chiranjeevi and the sister of Ram Charan. Navishka’s elder sister's name is Nivrithi. Stylish Star Allu Arjun is also their uncle.

Baby Shark Dance song on which Ram Charan and Navishka were grooving, gained popularity in the last couple of years. It was released on Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories YouTube channel in 2016. As it went viral on the internet, people began to make videos copying its hook step which soon became a trend. Baby Shark Dance song video has more than six billion views and is currently the second most viewed video song, behind Despacito. It also has 19 million likes with 8.7 million dislikes, at the moment.

Ram Charan will be next seen with N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in their next venture titled as RRR. Helmed by Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli, the movie also features Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. It is said to be a fictional story revolving around Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, India’s freedom fighters who battled against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. RRR is currently scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.

