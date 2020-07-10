Ram Charan Uploads A Post-workout Pic; Captions 'head Says Gym, Heart Says Hmm'

Actor Ram Charan recently posted a couple of pictures of himself lying on a yoga mat. The actor's upload seemed like a post-workout photo paired with an interesting caption. Check out the post and the comments garnered on the post.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to NOT quit SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan & Jr NTR? Know details

Head says gym, heart says hmm

Rama Charan recently took to his Instagram to post a couple of post-workout photos. The actor uploaded three snaps on his Instagram profile. In the first snap, the actor is seen lying on the floor on a yoga mat with his hands stretched outside the mat. Ram is drenched in sweat and is sporting some shorts with a t-shirt and shoes. The background of the picture is quite aesthetically pleasing and features many plants and one piece of exercise equipment.

Also Read | Will Ram Charan resume shooting for 'Acharya' first or 'RRR'? Details here

In the next snap, fans can see a different point of view, as this photo is a selfie of Ram in the same pose. Now his whole exhausted face can be seen. Even his hair is seen drenched in sweat in the snap. And in the last picture uploaded by the actor, viewers can see something quite similar to what they saw in the first picture. Ram is seen lying on the mat but has his hands on his head as if indicating his tiredness.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Father's Day post shows a glimpse of Ram Charan's cute childhood

The caption of the picture is also quite quirky. Ram wrote- Head says gym, heart says hmm with a few emojis. The caption showcased how tired the actor feels. He has also gained many positive comments on the post. Many people also left several emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Pic Credit: Ram Charan's Instagram

Ram Charan is moderately active on social media. His last post on Instagram was quite a dynamic one and showcased him sporting many tattoos. He was seen wearing an open fannel long jacket and jeans. He captioned the picture - When u seek revenge violent or non-violent, we are just revolving, not evolving.-Edith Eva Eger: The Choice. Many of his fans adored the picture and commented positive things. Check out the post:

Also Read | Ram Charan and Upasana skip their wedding anniversary celebrations; check out why

Promo Pic Credit: Ram Charan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.