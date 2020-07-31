Ram Charan Thanks Director SS Rajamouli As 'Magadheera' Completes 11 Years; See Post Here

Ram Charan is an Indian film actor, producer, and entrepreneur who is primarily working in Tollywood.He is one of the successful actors in the Telugu film industry who rose to fame with his movie Magadheera in 2009. After this, he delivered a series of hit including movies like Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva and Rangasthalam to name a few.

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Magadheera released in the year 2009. The fantasy action film starred Dev Gill and Srihari in the supporting roles. The movie was helmed by SS Rajamouli. The plot of the film revolves around a bike stuntman who recalls his previous life as a warrior and pursues his love's reincarnation. The film completed 11 years of its release today.

Yevadu star Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of Magadheera

The Telugu film Magadheera helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli completed 11 years of its release today. The lead actor of Magadheera and Telugu superstar Ram Charan remembered the director and showed his gratitude for motivating him and for making him push his limits in the movie. The movie’s music was composed by the music director of Baahubali MM Keeravani.

Ram Charan shared a gratifying message for his Magadheera director. The nostalgia-filled message stated his words of thanks to the exceptional director. Ram Charan said that working in Magadheera had been a memorable experience for him and taught him in a way to put his skills into test. He thanked the whole team of Magadheera and the audience who loved the film immensely. He also thanked SS Rajamouli stating that he motivated him to work past his limits and remember that hard work always pays off at the end.

A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test.

I’m humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of #Magadheera & the audience. @ssrajamouli garu, you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off. pic.twitter.com/1NQh0eEG8G — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 31, 2020

Ram Charan's movies

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will soon begin work on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The movie will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will also feature an Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reports reveal that the makers of RRR erected a set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Ram Charan would also be seen alongside father Chiranjeevi in the much-awaited film titled Acharya. The shoot of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan. The music in the film has been given by Mani Sharma and the film is being produced under the banner Konidela Production Company.

