RRR motion poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay convey festive wishes; here's the full form

There have not been any major update as far as films are concerned with the COVID-19 situation. Shootings have been called off and most of the stars are on self-quarantine at home. However, there was something to cheer finally for film buffs as the nation celebrated multiple festivals on Wednesday.

The motion poster of the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli venture RRR was unveiled.

The motion poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is sure to raise the anticipation for the Baahubali maker’s next. The two Tollywood stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR stars are seen clashing, one emerging from fire and the other from water. The pumping background music is reminiscent of Baahubali.

The film is the fictional story of two freedom fighters set in the 1920s.

There was also suspense over the full form of RRR till now, as some fans had thought it had got to with names of Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. But it has now been revealed that the full form is 'Rise. Roar. Revolt.'

Ajay Devgn, who also plays a major role in the film, conveyed wishes for Gudi Padwa, New Year in Maharashtra, along with the tweet. JR NTR and Ram Charan expressed greetings for Ugadi, celebrated in Telugu-speaking states.

"Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!" Rajamouli wrote.

Here are the posts:

RRR, also starring Alia Bhatt, is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

