Ram Charan & Jr NTR Talk About Coronavirus And Its Preventive Measures; Watch Video

With more than 100 reported cases of Coronavirus in India, the government officials and people at power, are trying their tooth and nail to curb the virus. Joining the bandwagons are Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who took to social media to make aware the netizens about some coronavirus preventive measures. Here is what Ram Charan and Jr NTR had to say.
On March 16, 2020, popular Telugu actor Ram Charan posted a video with his RRR co-star Jr NTR. In the video, the Telugu actors discussed various preventive measures consensus could undertake to be safe from the adversities of Coronavirus.
In the one minute twenty second video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR demonstrated the prescribed way (by World Health Organization) to wash hands after every physical contact, and also urged the public to stay alert, hygienic, and safe.
