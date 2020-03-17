Ram Charan & Jr NTR Talk About Coronavirus And Its Preventive Measures; Watch Video

With more than 100 reported cases of Coronavirus in India, the government officials and people at power, are trying their tooth and nail to curb the virus. Joining the bandwagons are Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who took to social media to make aware the netizens about some coronavirus preventive measures. Here is what Ram Charan and Jr NTR had to say.

On March 16, 2020, popular Telugu actor Ram Charan posted a video with his RRR co-star Jr NTR. In the video, the Telugu actors discussed various preventive measures consensus could undertake to be safe from the adversities of Coronavirus.

In the one minute twenty second video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR demonstrated the prescribed way (by World Health Organization) to wash hands after every physical contact, and also urged the public to stay alert, hygienic, and safe.

Check out Ram Charan and Jr NTR's video:

Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared 6 preventive measures to avoid Coronavirus

Jr NTR urged people to wash their hands thoroughly at least 6-8 times a day. He said, "Rub them (hands) till the elbow. Ensure you clean your area under nail ridges as well."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan urged to avoid shaking hands and hugging till the end of Coronavirus. He also said, "Avoid rubbing your eyes or touching your nose. Don't let your fingers into your mouth unnecessarily."

The Telugu actors also prescribed to wear masks only if a person has symptoms like dry cough, fever, and cold. Wearing them without any of these might cause the risk of catching COVID-19.

They also urged people to cover their mouths with the elbow before sneezing and/or coughing.

The popular actors also urged people to avoid visiting crowded places. They said, "Drink a lot of water. Instead of gulping lots of water in one go, sip small amounts multiple times. Drinking hot water would be even better."

They also alerted people to not believe in everything sent on WhatsApp and urged to avoid forward anything without verifying the authenticity because it will create a situation of panic.

