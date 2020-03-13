Will Ram Charan & Manchu Manoj Share Screen Space In The Remake Of 'Ranga Billa'?

Famous south star Ram Charan is now in talks to share screen spaced with Manchu Manoj in the remake of Ranga Billa. The original Ranga Billa featured popular stars Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu as the leading stars. Manchu Manoj has been making headlines for his upcoming film Aham Brahmasmi. The movie also got a good launch and Ram Charan was called upon as the event’s chief guest. Read more about Ram Charan and Manchu Manoj sharing screen space.

Ram Charan and Manchu Manoj to share the screen

Ram Charan and Manchu Manoj are in talks to recreate the famous film, Ranga Billa. Reports also state that the two are going to play respective roles played by their respective fathers. There have been no official announcements made till now but the producers will soon be letting out some information about the film. On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently prepping up for his upcoming film, RRR.

News about Ram Charan's RRR

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to share the new release date of the film RRR. The movie is going to star Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The director says the crew is working round the clock to give the audience a cinematic experience like never before. He also said that because of a huge worldwide release planned, they have had to postpone the date of the film's release.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

