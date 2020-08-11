Ram Charan Is All Praise For Satyadev's 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya', See Post

Ram Charan recently took to his social media to shower immense praises on the recently released Telugu film, Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya. The movie which was released on an OTT streaming platform recently is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie, Maheshinte Prathikaram. The movie also has been garnering praise from the audience as well as the critics for retaining the essence of the original movie in its plotline.

Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya is helmed by Venkatesh Maha

The film is helmed by director Venkatesh Maha who had previously helmed the movie, C/O Kancharapalem. Apart from some stunning performances by the leading cast members, the film is reportedly also being lauded for its picturesque locations wherein cinematographer Appu Prabhakar has captured the beautiful settings of Araku where the movie has been primarily shot. Hence, it was no surprise that Ram was quick to praise the film. The Yevadu actor especially was all praises for the performances of the lead cast members of the film.

Ram Charan was all praises for the performances

The Magadheera actor wrote how Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya is the one film that he absolutely loved. He wrote how the movie stays true to its contents. He further added that he was bowled over by the performances of the lead cast members like Satyadev, Suhas, Naresh, Roopa, and Hari Chandana. Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

#UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya is one film I absolutely loved. The film stays true to it's content and I'm bowled over by the captivating performances of @ActorSatyaDev, @ItsActorNaresh garu, @ActorSuhas, Hari Chandana and Roopa. You've drawn the best from your team @mahaisnotanoun. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 10, 2020

Actor Satyadev Kancharana who essays the lead role in Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya is especially getting a lot of acclaim for his performance in the movie reportedly. The actor has also previously proved his versatility in the Telugu cinema. He had gained prominence for his performance in the Telugu movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

He also won many hearts with his performance in the movie, Jyothi Lakshmi which was helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor further garnered much appreciation in movies like Brochevarevarura and Bluff Master. The actor was recently finalized to star opposite actor Tamannah Bhatia in the Telugu remake of the hit Kannada movie, Love Mocktail.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Ram is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film is touted to be a period drama which is set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era. It will also star Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

