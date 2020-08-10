Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Look Stunning In Their Pre-wedding Unseen Picture

An unseen picture of newlywed couple- Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj was recently shared on social media. In the photo that seems to be from one of Miheeka and Rana's pre-wedding ceremonies has the couple posing for the camera. Miheeka Bajaj is wearing a purple lehenga while Rana Daggubati has worn a Kurta. The picture shared on an anonymous social media account was reshared by Miheeka Bajaj on her social media.

Here's unseen picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding details

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was held at Hyderabad on Saturday, August 8. The wedding was attended by the family members of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Reportedly, actors and close relatives like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, among others also attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. The wedding allegedly took place according to Telugu and Marwari customs and traditions.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding photos:

Rana Daggubati's proposal to Miheeka Bajaj

A few months ago, Rana Daggubati made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. He shared a picture with Miheeka Bajaj on his social media and wrote: "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." (sic) Soon after the announcement, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21, 2020. The engagement was a low-key affair because of the pandemic.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony started earlier last week. On Thursday, August 6, there was the Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehendi and Pellikoduku ceremony. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

